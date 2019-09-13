Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Orleans Capital Management Raised Stake by $960,960 as Valuation Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Holding in Chevron (Cvx) (CVX) as Market Valuation Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp (Cvx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.54. About 979,109 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $276.95. About 1.31 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares to 47,836 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 16,395 shares to 5,075 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,330 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

