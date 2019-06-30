Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) Share Value Rose While 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Its Position

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,336 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr (MGF) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 196,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Govt Mkts Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 44,678 shares traded. MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) has risen 4.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.42% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 155,200 shares to 748,000 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 251,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All (ASG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold MGF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 14.99 million shares or 3.08% more from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc has 15,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1607 Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.63M shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 33,515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.01% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) or 8.02M shares. 13,353 were reported by Grace & White Incorporated. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) or 31,807 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) for 98,125 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) for 800 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 18,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) for 25,078 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,755 shares. 225,437 were reported by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT) by 427,720 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Com (NYSE:ENS) by 48,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aspiriant Llc has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,416 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Glob holds 17.34 million shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 914,366 shares. Adi Ltd has 3.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,000 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Company stated it has 2.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cim reported 54,918 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 6,175 shares. Barnett Com Inc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 22,156 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,285 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Carderock Capital Mgmt has 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,932 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 235,434 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 36.34 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.