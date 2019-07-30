Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Boosted Stake; Verizon Communications (Put) (VZ) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed Its Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 29692.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 2.19 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (VZ) by 99.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 6.20 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 17,885 shares to 52,242 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,158 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Limited Co holds 1,110 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 981 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 3.85 million shares. Westend Limited invested in 156,275 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,083 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry &. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Co invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Personal Svcs stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 67,780 shares. Eqis Capital reported 27,707 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability holds 2,173 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.39M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited holds 1.1% or 108,037 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability owns 120,503 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 17,773 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset. Rdl Financial owns 12,675 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, AT&T and Brady – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Verizon (VZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap accumulated 0.55% or 1.65 million shares. Us Bank De invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 99,786 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 16,374 shares. Shell Asset Communication, Netherlands-based fund reported 799,786 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated invested in 1.74% or 398,657 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 540 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 49,333 shares. Curbstone Finance Management Corporation holds 53,491 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 652,765 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ifrah Serv holds 0.38% or 16,684 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).