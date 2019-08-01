Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Horizon Investments Raised Stake by $552,015 as Market Valuation Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Value Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.45 Million

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 146.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 1,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $278.2. About 1.93M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $151.65. About 254,679 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 942,634 shares. Provise Group Inc Ltd holds 0.49% or 14,736 shares. 13,447 were reported by Eastern National Bank. Monetta Svcs Incorporated reported 6.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amarillo Bank & Trust reported 9,459 shares. Greystone Managed reported 62,414 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,619 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lakewood Management LP has 1.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 191,298 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group invested 1.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atria Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 1.32 million shares. Cohen & Steers owns 370 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30,157 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 27,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,704 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership reported 211,740 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 25,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Natixis owns 14,382 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Tensile Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 297,405 shares or 7.11% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Ltd holds 0.65% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 35,693 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 3,700 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jefferies Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,171 shares. Selway Asset owns 24,150 shares. Green Square stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 16.93 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.