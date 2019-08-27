Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Valuation Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Has Raised by $50.15 Million Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 104,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 279,006 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69 million, down from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 376,267 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 398,654 shares to 738,654 shares, valued at $87.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV) by 82,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.38 million shares stake. Ssi Inv Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,837 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,237 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 122,253 shares. Bailard reported 0.03% stake. Coho Prns Ltd owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,173 were reported by Lvw Advisors. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.68% or 1.01 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.71% or 326,040 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 19,174 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 88,207 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs holds 1.71% or 22,090 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Heritage Corp holds 175,793 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio.

