Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Churchill Management Upped Its Stake by $468,120; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $637,146

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 141,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 42,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 3.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 136,530 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 279,050 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3,600 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 2,804 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.07 million shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt has 17,773 shares. King Wealth stated it has 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Melvin Capital Management Lp has invested 3.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,883 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Ami Asset Mngmt invested 3.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amer Intll Gp reported 350,708 shares stake. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 0.26% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 277,723 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,213 shares. Pacific Glob owns 17,825 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $2.20 million. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares to 449,616 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,539 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 0% or 4,000 shares. M&T Bankshares has 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.18M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,905 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fca Corp Tx has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 8.69M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.86% or 23,397 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 127,850 shares. 39,990 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Blair William Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 212,858 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 7,098 shares. Carroll Fincl stated it has 6,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 1.20M shares. Csu Producer Resource Inc accumulated 15,750 shares.