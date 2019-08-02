Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Capital International LTD Has Raised Holding; Enersys (ENS) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Position

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 2.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,464 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 69,557 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 7,402 shares. Mondrian Inv Prns Ltd reported 0.1% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 321,040 shares. Carroll Associate Incorporated invested in 0% or 64 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Llc reported 0.09% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 205,240 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.2% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,780 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 269,053 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 208,671 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser owns 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 50 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,621 shares. Millrace Asset holds 1.26% or 23,017 shares. 4,805 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 150,034 shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $75.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 867 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 21,549 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability has 26,700 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,999 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 2,278 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc reported 179,367 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has 2.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 2.96% stake. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 2,555 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corp has 349,991 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 1.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,005 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 338,801 shares. Altarock Prtnrs Ltd invested in 396,940 shares or 8.88% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 24 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66M.