Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered by $321,100 Its Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.49M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 109,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares to 9.19 million shares, valued at $141.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 224,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 633,301 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.65 million shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amp Capital Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Network Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 525 shares. Oakbrook Lc stated it has 13,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 20,600 shares. 15 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aperio Ltd Company holds 153,162 shares. Blume Capital Incorporated holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 276,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0% or 84,017 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.68 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,868 shares to 21,110 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 18,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (NASDAQ:ULTA).