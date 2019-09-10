Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Stock Value Rose While United American Securities Has Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Stake; Needham Investment Management Holding in Intevac (IVAC) Upped as Market Value Rose

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intevac Inc (IVAC) by 357.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.21% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intevac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 15,525 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 14.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.08. About 4.47 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98B for 34.04 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 92,543 shares. Triple Frond Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 271,300 shares or 7.38% of the stock. Churchill Corporation holds 44,682 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 161,300 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,460 shares. 21,467 were reported by Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Com holds 67,815 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp invested in 4.81M shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paragon Management Ltd Liability Company reported 594 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc has 5,120 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Thornburg Investment Inc has invested 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 465 shares stake. Moreover, Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $103,300 activity. DURY DAVID S also bought $50,900 worth of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares.