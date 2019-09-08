Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Stock Price Rose While United American Securities Has Lowered Stake by $1.84 Million; Nexus Investment Management Increased Its Western Digital (WDC) Position

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.40M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 3.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.40 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.25M shares. Parsec Fincl Management invested in 64,438 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 36 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 16,001 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 12,902 shares. Westpac Banking reported 259,492 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com holds 6,532 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 118 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 383,985 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management stated it has 6,000 shares. 52,961 were reported by Hartford Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,826.95 down -26.79 points – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Micron Rallies; Light at End of Tunnel for Memory Prices? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Micron vs. Western Digital – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 24. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.32% or 23,577 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Ag holds 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 30,571 shares. Saturna Cap holds 9,875 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 758,835 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 395,196 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,182 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.77% or 2.54 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,756 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.19% or 12,021 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc Inc reported 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 2,289 shares. 44,000 are held by Sandler Cap Management. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 14,736 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co owns 526,549 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.