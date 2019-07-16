Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Share Price Rose While United American Securities Cut Holding by $1.84 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder First American Bank Boosted Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: Facebook Said It Would Conduct Extensive Audit of All Those Apps, but Process Will Take a Long Time; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 57,800 were reported by Taylor Asset Mgmt. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westpac Banking reported 757,895 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx accumulated 3.85% or 99,790 shares. 2,389 were reported by Westover Capital Advsr Limited Co. Savant Cap Lc holds 9,591 shares. Pitcairn reported 22,437 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct owns 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,908 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 1.11% or 3.66M shares. Ar Asset Incorporated reported 13,415 shares. Srb owns 4,411 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 116,110 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Communication has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,877 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 21,105 shares to 145,036 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,019 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.01% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Security Natl has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Night Owl Cap Limited Liability holds 12.33% or 146,369 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research And Mngmt holds 2.7% or 27,537 shares. Guardian Cap Lp reported 122,253 shares. Montag & Caldwell accumulated 220,835 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 1.76% or 20,927 shares. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated reported 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 170,080 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 6,161 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,506 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital holds 0.52% or 27,707 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.08% or 21,176 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

