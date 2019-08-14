Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holder United American Securities Cut Its Stake by $1.84 Million; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 730,238 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 39,399 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,301 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 53,552 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Com reported 4,131 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,300 shares. Chickasaw Capital invested in 0.11% or 19,961 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp holds 165,022 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Autus Asset Ltd stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa owns 20,199 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 2,186 shares in its portfolio.

