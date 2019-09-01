Mastercard (Call) (MA) Stock Price Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by $309,464 as Stock Price Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) (MA) by 97.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 826,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 851,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

