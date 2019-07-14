Mastercard A (MA) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Holding by $657,732; Market Value Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,131 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 90,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33M, down from 590,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 159,008 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 44,007 shares to 102,968 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares to 435,497 shares, valued at $50.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 70,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.00 million for 15.90 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

