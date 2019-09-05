Mastercard A (MA) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Holding Maintained by Haverford Trust Company

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 219,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 710,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.05M, up from 491,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 2.74 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 110,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93 million, down from 114,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares to 372,145 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

