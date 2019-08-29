Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) and 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital Inc. 6 0.36 N/A 0.58 10.29 51job Inc. 76 0.00 N/A 3.35 23.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mastech Digital Inc. and 51job Inc. 51job Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mastech Digital Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 51job Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mastech Digital Inc. and 51job Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.6% 51job Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 12.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mastech Digital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Mastech Digital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. 51job Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mastech Digital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Mastech Digital Inc. shares and 50.8% of 51job Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Mastech Digital Inc. shares. Competitively, 51job Inc. has 25.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastech Digital Inc. 10% 20.68% 12.89% -21.95% -41.54% -4.6% 51job Inc. -6.14% 0.61% -16.7% 16.28% -13.53% 24.2%

For the past year Mastech Digital Inc. had bearish trend while 51job Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

51job Inc. beats Mastech Digital Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.