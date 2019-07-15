Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Comparing side by side

Both Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital Inc. 6 0.33 N/A 0.58 9.08 Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mastech Digital Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mastech Digital Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 7% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mastech Digital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Mastech Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Volt Information Sciences Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Mastech Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of Mastech Digital Inc. shares and 38% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares. Mastech Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastech Digital Inc. 3.52% -14.1% -21.96% -20.78% -37.03% -15.87% Volt Information Sciences Inc. -3.59% -14% 5.13% 41.91% 53.57% 100%

For the past year Mastech Digital Inc. has -15.87% weaker performance while Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 100% stronger performance.

Summary

Mastech Digital Inc. beats Volt Information Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.