Mastec (MTZ) Valuation Rose While James Investment Research Decreased by $656,160 Its Holding; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Rose, Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Its Position by $7.78 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 63.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,796 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 21,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 446,216 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 6,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 52 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc stated it has 18,100 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 536,107 shares or 0.23% of the stock. James Investment holds 100,235 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,493 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Maverick Limited stated it has 251,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 85,733 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Advisory Serv Limited Com invested in 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.30 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.16M for 11.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,196 shares to 64,949 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 147,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.32% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Corbyn Invest Md accumulated 253,374 shares or 5% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 25,491 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Voloridge Ltd Liability Co reported 4,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 42,702 shares. Community Tru And Investment has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 446 shares. American Incorporated reported 162,201 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd accumulated 37,794 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 13,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,166 shares in its portfolio.