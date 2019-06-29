Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.92 Million; Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 88.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 45,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 5.03% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 1.09 million shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 76,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,912 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 220,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 6.92M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 716,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 213,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 118,450 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 13.23 million are owned by Peconic Partners. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Company holds 0.38% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 1.10M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 616,206 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 27,230 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 13,217 are owned by Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 2,478 shares.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.15M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares to 351,662 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 57,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 406,589 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Nomura Inc has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 41,100 shares stake. Personal accumulated 1.81 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 141,000 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 13.56M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 190,331 shares. Alethea Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 64,564 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.