MasTec (MTZ) Stock “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank; The PT Given is $67.0000; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Has 0.83 Sentiment

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its stock rating noted as “Buy” by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank currently has a $67.0000 TP on the $4.43B market cap company or 15.48% upside potential. This was revealed to investors in an analyst note on Monday morning.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 79 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 95 sold and decreased stock positions in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 207.65 million shares, down from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diamondrock Hospitality Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 19.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) CEO Jose Mas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.41 million shares traded or 688.08% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec has $71 highest and $52 lowest target. $58’s average target is -0.03% below currents $58.02 stock price. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target.

More recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 6.18% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company for 7.75 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 3.73 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.58% invested in the company for 944,887 shares. The Australia-based Resolution Capital Ltd has invested 1.42% in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 823,450 shares.