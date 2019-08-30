Mastec (MTZ) Stake Held by Sg Capital Management Llc; White Pine Capital Has Upped Its Primo Water (PRMW) Holding by $706,500

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 555,083 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 143,665 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie accumulated 3.89 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 163,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 484,778 shares. Thompson Investment Management holds 0.08% or 8,955 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 33,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 128,041 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 213,749 shares. Moreover, Profit Mngmt Lc has 1.98% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 53,883 shares. 228,217 are held by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,299 shares. Nuveen Asset has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 84,813 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,601 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Voya Invest Ltd Com has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.01% or 99,845 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 600 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 63,076 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 10,400 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 432,918 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Bank Of America Corp De owns 265,144 shares. 1492 Cap Lc invested in 110,383 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 13,121 are owned by Teton Advisors. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 6,827 shares.