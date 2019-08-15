Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $1.56 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Community Bank Lifted Its Stake by $331,506

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 32,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 58,383 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 25,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 582,831 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $201.42. About 22.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 165,915 shares to 272,428 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) by 55,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,385 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap holds 180,618 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 186,427 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 12,470 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. 37,400 were accumulated by Tributary Management Limited Liability. Kirr Marbach And Company Llc In reported 3.81% stake. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100,000 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pillar Pacific Limited Com holds 7,745 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.80 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 46,757 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Corbyn Inv Management Incorporated Md has invested 5% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 16,500 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,176 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT).