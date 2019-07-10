Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $11.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position by $172.30 Million as Shares Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 195,673 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 313,698 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $56.37M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has 107,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 11,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 50,816 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 11,398 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 17,573 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 597,616 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mrj Capital holds 45,330 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 15,313 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Element Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 86,566 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,989 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 75 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 646 shares. Jefferies Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 74,675 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 54,445 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 18,025 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 27,230 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.80M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 52,141 are held by Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited. 389,644 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware invested in 1,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 5,645 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.