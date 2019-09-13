Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 38,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 492,154 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, down from 530,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 851,727 shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 136,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 555,194 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.31 million, down from 692,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 1.39M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $391.18M for 25.47 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 147,820 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $32.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $119.57 million for 10.00 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.