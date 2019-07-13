Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake by $1.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Share Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 38,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,054 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 238,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 268,522 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Trouble for Micron: China Unveils Its First Domestic DRAM Chip – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : NIO, AMD, MU, QQQ, ABB, DB, HQY, HTZ~, BP, TMUS, BAC, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 96,282 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 97,507 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 40,749 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 479,067 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clough Cap Prtn L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 430,480 shares. Bb&T holds 13,436 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication accumulated 290 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 8,334 were reported by Ifrah Fincl Inc. Saturna reported 24,491 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 141,639 shares. 6,656 are held by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Eagle Asset has 10,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 45,234 shares to 70,621 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 65,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (NASDAQ:MDRX).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasTec Q1: Still Number One – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.38 million for 11.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.