Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Raised Stake; Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Stock Rose While Parnassus Investments Raised Position by $1.66 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 1.57 million shares traded or 120.11% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 515,253 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.61 million, up from 504,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 510,985 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 25,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1,855 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 144,383 were accumulated by Jlb And. Reik Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 281,534 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 3,910 shares. 155,265 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corporation. Bokf Na accumulated 15,596 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc owns 33,016 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 23,323 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,955 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 137,870 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 50 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 37,040 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.26M shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 74,675 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,769 shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Lp has invested 0.63% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Clark Cap Management Gru Inc has invested 0.12% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has 54,445 shares. Foundry Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 51,474 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 190,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 2,610 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). South Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76,665 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Kirr Marbach Co Ltd In has 3.81% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

