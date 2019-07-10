Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Peconic Partners Boosted Position; Adi Capital Management Cut Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Value Declined

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156.13. About 4.05 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 137,795 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Could Be Salesforce.com’s Revenue Growth Over The Next 3 Years Post Tableau’s Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Co holds 2,912 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Commerce Ltd owns 560 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.37% stake. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 39,992 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 120,680 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates invested 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 3,617 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,690 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 1,199 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 3.22 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.08 million shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.21% or 18,799 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 284,635 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $68.85 million for 433.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $777,823 was sold by Weaver Amy E. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,779 was sold by Roos John Victor. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $941,979 were sold by Harris Parker. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig. 9,067 shares valued at $1.36M were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 88,751 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company holds 33,700 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 16,514 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Washington holds 1.59% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 65,310 shares. Hood River Lc holds 2.02% or 834,245 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Oberweis Asset Inc holds 14,140 shares. Sir Capital Mngmt Lp has 5,200 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Citigroup Inc holds 28,892 shares. 51,474 are owned by Foundry Prtn Ltd Company. Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 21,830 shares.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.