Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Holding; As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (MTZ) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 86,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 79,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 1.49 million shares traded or 73.25% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28M, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 825,347 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was bought by Christie Edward M III. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Wiggins Rocky.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.62M for 6.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirit Airlines Stock Is Now Cheaper Than Ever – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines Unveils New, Ergonomically-Designed Seats to Maximize Usable Legroom – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Align Technology, Spirit Airlines, and LendingTree Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,400 were reported by Numerixs Investment. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt reported 177,150 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 126,382 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 86,294 shares. Gp holds 0.01% or 43,622 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company has 8,501 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.26M shares. 1,661 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc owns 9,712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,519 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Lc reported 7,596 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 80,328 shares to 131,615 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 12,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,360 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 7,002 shares. James Rech holds 4,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Millennium Management accumulated 619,937 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 47,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 2,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 21,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 103,500 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 113,639 are held by Carmignac Gestion. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 100,218 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 172,703 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 6,817 shares.