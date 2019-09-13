Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Delphi Management Has Increased Its Position by $722,058 as Stock Value Rose; Pier Capital Boosted Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Position

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 31,103 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 42,180 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 30,367 shares as the company's stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 283,826 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 253,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 38,825 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Castleark Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 236,235 shares. Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 183,306 shares. Spitfire Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.87% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,731 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 806,205 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 7.93M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 91,160 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc owns 183,924 shares. 23,669 were reported by Dsam Prns (London) Limited. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 1.95 million shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 23,365 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp reported 96,100 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 63,098 shares to 142,122 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 24,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,049 shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.



