Mastec (MTZ) Share Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding; Ancora Advisors Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $2.00 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 76,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,930 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 256,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 4.95 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 57,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,618 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 238,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 453,571 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc by 165,021 shares to 863,160 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 117,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,824 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

