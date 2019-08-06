Mastec (MTZ) Share Value Rose While Coe Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $121.86 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 912,851 shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.46M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 1.90 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $754.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

