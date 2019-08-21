Mastec (MTZ) Position Maintained by Scopus Asset Management Lp; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Financial Advantage Lowered Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 596,429 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 408.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 354,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 440,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, up from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 552,807 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware accumulated 1,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Communication, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,698 shares. New York-based Ack Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Regions invested in 0.01% or 9,127 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Llc holds 118,450 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 53,883 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 39,737 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.05% or 23,303 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 13,217 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jennison Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,300 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.