Mastec (Mtz) (MTZ) Share Value Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Value Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 25,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 228,319 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, down from 253,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 1.53 million shares traded or 83.07% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $264.05. About 1.20 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.34 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 366.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.