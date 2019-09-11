Mastec (MTZ) Market Value Rose While Coe Capital Management Cut Stake by $360,576; Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Position by $23.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 844,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 469,237 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 9.43 million shares traded or 287.48% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 917,482 shares traded or 16.01% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Llc holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 82,374 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Maryland-based Corbyn Inv Management Incorporated Md has invested 5% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Macquarie Gp holds 3.89 million shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 37,794 shares. Element Mgmt Limited holds 4,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Interest Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5,400 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 22,000 shares stake. Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP holds 945,978 shares. Schroder Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Aviance Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Woodmont Counsel Limited Company holds 0.07% or 5,402 shares. 744,288 are held by Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $119.80M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 27,159 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has 2,413 shares. Guardian Trust has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 438,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Starboard Value LP holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.10 million shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,750 shares. 5.70 million were accumulated by Senator Gp Ltd Partnership. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc reported 17,803 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.97 million for 49.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 35,771 shares to 433,967 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 167,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.