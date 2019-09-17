Mastec (MTZ) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosted Holding by $1.02 Million; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Glaxis Capital Management Decreased Its Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 780,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.19M, up from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 633,476 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 10,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 15,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 26,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 533,358 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00 million and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 240,000 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $162.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

