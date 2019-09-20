Mastec (MTZ) Holder Skylands Capital Raised Position; Gibraltar Capital Management Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 137,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 118,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 273,569 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 152,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, up from 138,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 8.13 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 10,100 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,475 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 8,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 31,501 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 100,218 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd accumulated 0% or 42,737 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 204,301 shares. 4,309 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 646 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. 3.92 million are held by Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Too High? – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.