Mastec (MTZ) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Cut Position by $3.41 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 298,489 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 325,355 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “MasTec Inc.: MasTec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pensare Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Nasdaq:WRLS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,256 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 108 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Management Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.07% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Schroder Inv Management has 1.30M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 11,700 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 84,813 shares. Daruma Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 52,141 shares. Advsr Asset has 36,857 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,387 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 167 shares. Argent Capital Lc accumulated 74,675 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 716,661 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company holds 24,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Buy 3.1%-Yielding Boston Properties – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.