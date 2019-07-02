Mastec (MTZ) Holder Peconic Partners Raised Position by $635.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 293,960 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 26,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 217,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 9.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management has 8,955 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Llc invested in 0.82% or 530,177 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 78,836 shares. 2,478 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Cordasco Financial Network owns 75 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 36,700 shares. Paloma Ptnrs owns 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 6,763 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 8,989 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% stake. Dana Investment has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 50,640 shares. Community Trust & Inv Co reported 1.61% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 140,756 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 31,595 shares to 111,330 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 65,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,803 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).