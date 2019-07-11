Mastec (MTZ) Holder Peconic Partners Has Increased Its Position by $635.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Euclidean Technologies Management Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) Has Increased by $408,408 as Shares Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 306,942 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 2.25M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL

