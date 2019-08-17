Mastec (MTZ) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Increased Holding by $4.86 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Position

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 101,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.07 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 786,427 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

