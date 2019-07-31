Mastec (MTZ) Holder Coe Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; General Motors (GM) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 739,002 shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 9,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,918 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 230,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 5.41 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM frontrunner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 29/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS TAKING `CONSERVATIVE’ APPROACH TO AUTONOMOUS DRIVING; 22/05/2018 – Golden Matrix Group Launches New Generation GM-X System; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q REV. 4.2B RUPEES VS 3.86B; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL)

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.15 million for 12.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

