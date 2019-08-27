Mastec (MTZ) Holder Coe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $360,576 as Market Value Rose; Castleark Management Holds Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 257,155 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 17,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 68,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 51,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 34.61M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 49,100 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,908 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : VSI, AMD, CRON, SQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, KHC, ACB, TEVA, WAB, CWH, ICL – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD +6% on Google Cloud gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.