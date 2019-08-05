Mastec (MTZ) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Its Stake by $6.34 Million; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shares Rose While Davis-Rea LTD Upped Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 132,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 945,978 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.50 million, up from 813,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.41 million shares traded or 688.08% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qci Asset Inc accumulated 5,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gemmer Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 5,452 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams. M&R Capital Management has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested 1.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 3,105 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,965 shares. 54,931 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc reported 4,335 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invests has 242,231 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 714,968 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.08% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco Limited invested in 96,040 shares. Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 484,778 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Southport Lc. 1,672 are held by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 1.01M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 520,333 shares. Matarin Limited Liability Co reported 13,217 shares stake. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma invested in 0.75% or 16,945 shares. 207 are owned by Shelton. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 50,640 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research. Signaturefd Ltd has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has 2,610 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 54,264 shares to 56,986 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,697 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius International Insuran (Call).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of MasTec Soared Nearly 11% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.