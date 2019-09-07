MasTec Inc. (MTZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Both MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) compete on a level playing field in the Heavy Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec Inc. 51 0.65 N/A 3.35 15.31 Argan Inc. 45 1.64 N/A 1.10 37.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MasTec Inc. and Argan Inc. Argan Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MasTec Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MasTec Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argan Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MasTec Inc. and Argan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 5.9% Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

MasTec Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argan Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

MasTec Inc. and Argan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MasTec Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 3.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MasTec Inc. and Argan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 88.3% respectively. MasTec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, Argan Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasTec Inc. -2.71% -0.87% 0.84% 15.38% 12.05% 26.53% Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75%

For the past year MasTec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Argan Inc.

Summary

MasTec Inc. beats Argan Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, copper lines, satellite dishes, home security, and home automation in various environments. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customersÂ’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, and power generation infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless service providers, satellite and broadband operators, local and long distance carriers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.