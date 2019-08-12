MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Touches $61.17 High on Aug, 12; Riggs National (RIGS) Sentiment Is 1.5

The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $63.62 target or 4.00% above today’s $61.17 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.67B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $63.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $186.64M more. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 479,924 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Riggs National Corp (RIGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold their positions in Riggs National Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Riggs National Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Riverfront Investment Group Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund for 437,191 shares. Rdl Financial Inc owns 12,055 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 11,702 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc., a Louisiana-based fund reported 7,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 11,094 shares traded. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 4 report. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

