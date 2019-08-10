MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Reaches $61.28 52-Week High; Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) hit a new 52-week high and has $63.12 target or 3.00% above today’s $61.28 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.68B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $63.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $140.25 million more. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03M shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Among 2 analysts covering Halfords Group PLC (LON:HFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halfords Group PLC had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, May 13 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HFD in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 230 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. See Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) latest ratings:

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 0.98% above currents $61.28 stock price. MasTec had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. B. Riley & Co maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MasTec, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 2,139 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 38,834 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 27,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 24 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 13,698 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 23,303 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 8,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has 123,942 shares. 10,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Profit Mgmt Limited Co owns 53,883 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Invesco invested in 0% or 96,040 shares.

The stock decreased 0.90% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 177. About 318,575 shares traded. Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.