MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) EPS Estimated At $1.09; Shorts at FURGO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (FURGF) Raised By 4.27%

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.92% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. MTZ’s profit would be $83.15 million giving it 11.88 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, MasTec, Inc.’s analysts see 91.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 324,421 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

FURGO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:FURGF) had an increase of 4.27% in short interest. FURGF’s SI was 1.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.27% from 1.63 million shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 8485 days are for FURGO NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:FURGF)’s short sellers to cover FURGF’s short positions. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Another recent and important Fugro N.V. (OTCMKTS:FURGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fugro N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions for constructions, infrastructure, and natural resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $696.16 million. The companyÂ’s Geotechnical segment investigates the engineering properties and geological characteristics of near-surface soils and rocks; advises on foundation design; and provides construction materials testing, pavement assessment, and installation support services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides its services for the support of infrastructure development and maintenance, large construction projects, flood protection, and support of the design and installation of gas and oil facilities, as well as wind farms in onshore, near shore, and offshore environments.