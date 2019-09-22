MasTec Inc. (MTZ) and Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Comparing side by side

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) and Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL), both competing one another are Heavy Construction companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec Inc. 53 0.66 N/A 3.35 15.31 Sterling Construction Company Inc. 13 0.34 N/A 0.89 14.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MasTec Inc. and Sterling Construction Company Inc. Sterling Construction Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MasTec Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MasTec Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 5.9% Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

MasTec Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MasTec Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sterling Construction Company Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. MasTec Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MasTec Inc. and Sterling Construction Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MasTec Inc.’s consensus target price is $67, while its potential upside is 6.06%. Meanwhile, Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 44.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sterling Construction Company Inc. looks more robust than MasTec Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of MasTec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Sterling Construction Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.1% of MasTec Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasTec Inc. -2.71% -0.87% 0.84% 15.38% 12.05% 26.53% Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.32% -10.32% -7.74% -5.65% -4.43% 14.97%

For the past year MasTec Inc. was more bullish than Sterling Construction Company Inc.

Summary

MasTec Inc. beats Sterling Construction Company Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; natural gas, crude oil, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants. It also installs electrical and other energy distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, copper lines, satellite dishes, home security, and home automation in various environments. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customersÂ’ distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including natural gas and petroleum pipeline, communications, electrical distribution and transmission, and power generation infrastructure; emergency services for accidents or storm damage; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless service providers, satellite and broadband operators, local and long distance carriers, and government entities. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.