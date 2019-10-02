Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding by $407,006; Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Its Position in K12 (LRN) by $633,930

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 21,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 52,321 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 31,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. It closed at $26.44 lastly. It is down 81.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Utah Virtual Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on June 1; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $43 MILLION TO $47 MILLION

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 180,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.79 million, up from 176,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 5.45 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 57,123 shares to 180,337 shares, valued at $39.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,938 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LRN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 34.25 million shares or 1.49% more from 33.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 504,793 shares. 12,340 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.63M shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested in 0% or 22,307 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 256 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs reported 81,700 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.63M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,678 shares. 33,133 are owned by Fairfax Can. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 3,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 537,125 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Eaton Vance owns 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 53,193 shares.

