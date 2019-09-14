Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Stake in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Cut Its Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 16,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 17,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.29M shares traded or 55.84% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp analyzed 16,279 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 129,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, down from 145,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 834,909 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 79,268 shares. Natixis has 8,280 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 20,869 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 80,144 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 278,900 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation accumulated 51,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp stated it has 178,472 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate reported 0.64% stake. Farallon Cap Ltd reported 0.77% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news: Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares (June 12, 2019); Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs (September 5, 2019); Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 (August 21, 2019); Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? (September 4, 2019); Digital Bridge Names Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal (September 10, 2019).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 12,571 shares to 120,846 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,331 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,235 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news: After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 (August 21, 2019); Qualcomm Stock's Easy Gains May Be Over (June 27, 2019); Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones (September 6, 2019); What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? (August 26, 2019); Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi (August 27, 2019).